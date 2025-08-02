Open Menu

Govt Finalized Process Of Sugar Import For Price Stabilization

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Govt finalized process of sugar import for price stabilization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Ministry of National food Security and Research has made significant progress in implementing its decision to import 200,000 metric tons of sugar to stabilize prices and provide relief to local consumers.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the ministry said that the final order for sugar import has been placed and after opening the tender, the sugar import process has entered its final stage, with the government procuring sugar.

The first shipment of imported sugar is expected to arrive in the country by start of September 2025, he added.

He further informed that the purpose of the import is to ensure sugar availability in the market and maintain price stability to facilitate the local consumer.

The relevant committee formed by the government has successfully negotiated discounts during international market purchases, he said adding that the arrival of imported sugar will help maintain price stability in the local market and directly benefit consumers.

