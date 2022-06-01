UrduPoint.com

Govt Focused On Facilitating Qatari Investors: Miftah Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that Pakistan has a long-standing relationships with Qatar as present government was focused on facilitating the Qatari investors and businessmen regarding potential investment avenues in Pakistan

Miftah Ismail expressed these views before the Ambassador of the State of Qatar in Pakistan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani, as the latter had called on him, said a press release.

The Ambassador of Qatar shared the same sentiments with the finance minister and shared that government of Qatar was interested in pursuing trade and energy related projects in Pakistan.

The finance minister welcomed the investment proposal of Qatar government and assured best possible facilitation in this regard.

