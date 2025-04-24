Open Menu

Govt. Focuses On Export-oriented Manufacturing With Sick Industries Revival: SAPM Haroon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Govt. focuses on export-oriented manufacturing with sick industries revival: SAPM Haroon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday emphasized that export-oriented manufacturing was the government’s Primary focus, reviving sick industrial units in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.

“No country can progress without industrial development, and Pakistan’s manufacturing sector holds immense potential. It is imperative to make non-functional units operational again,” he said while chairing a high-level committee meeting on “Revival of Sick Industrial Units” on the directive of the Prime Minister.

The committee reviewed the key challenges faced by sick units, including expensive financing, high utility costs, and excessive taxation, which were identified as the major obstacles to their revival, said a news release.

Haroon Akhtar stressed the importance of not just reviving these units but ensuring sustained performance. “Solutions will be proposed and I will personally ensure their implementation,” he assured.

The committee proposed the formation of a Banking Sub-Committee to address financial issues, with Muneer Kamal named as its convener.

New responsibilities have been assigned to the committee, including identifying sick units and drafting relevant policies for their revival.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to take place in ten days.

