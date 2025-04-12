Open Menu

'Govt Focuses On Sustainable Urban Development'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

'Govt focuses on sustainable urban development'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering

Barrister Sultan Bajwa on Saturday said the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had prioritized sustainable and comprehensive urban development in

the province.

During his visit to the FDA Complex, he received a detailed briefing on the ongoing and proposed development projects from Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary and Deputy Managing Director WASA Shoaib Rasheed.

He said that the government was committed to implement forward-looking and sustainable urban development initiatives. He directed the development authorities to adopt integrated strategies to ensure timely completion of the projects so that its benefits could be disseminated to the general public efficiently.

He said that the government would introduce institutional reforms which would help in strengthening administrative systems besides ensuring rapid and sustainable regional and urban development through effective policies and legislation.

He appreciated the FDA's achievements and directed its authorities to overcome the administrative hurdles in project execution.

Director General FDA Asif Chaudhary informed that out of 37 street and road construction schemes, 24 have been completed with significant savings. These projects were executed with Rs 322 million instead of the estimated cost of Rs 400 million, he added.

He also highlighted the upcoming infrastructure proposals, including dual carriageways from Nishatabad Bridge to Gattwala, a flyover from Jhall Bridge to Saleemi Chowk, construction and restoration of the Truck Stand on Jhang Road and multiple road extensions connecting Jaranwala, Sheikhupura and Samundri roads.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

30 minutes ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

30 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception

45 minutes ago
 Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied te ..

Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..

45 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 confer ..

Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference

2 hours ago
 Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

2 hours ago
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors ..

Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries

2 hours ago
 UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bri ..

UAE hosts 23rd edition of Asia and Middle East Bridge Qualifiers with participat ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to hos ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities to host Citizenship, Identity, and S ..

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedne ..

Rashid bin Hamdan meets Hamdan Centre for Giftedness and Innovation team ahead o ..

3 hours ago
 Major cut expected in petrol prices during upcomin ..

Major cut expected in petrol prices during upcoming changes in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business