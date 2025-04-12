'Govt Focuses On Sustainable Urban Development'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering
Barrister Sultan Bajwa on Saturday said the Punjab government under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had prioritized sustainable and comprehensive urban development in
the province.
During his visit to the FDA Complex, he received a detailed briefing on the ongoing and proposed development projects from Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary and Deputy Managing Director WASA Shoaib Rasheed.
He said that the government was committed to implement forward-looking and sustainable urban development initiatives. He directed the development authorities to adopt integrated strategies to ensure timely completion of the projects so that its benefits could be disseminated to the general public efficiently.
He said that the government would introduce institutional reforms which would help in strengthening administrative systems besides ensuring rapid and sustainable regional and urban development through effective policies and legislation.
He appreciated the FDA's achievements and directed its authorities to overcome the administrative hurdles in project execution.
Director General FDA Asif Chaudhary informed that out of 37 street and road construction schemes, 24 have been completed with significant savings. These projects were executed with Rs 322 million instead of the estimated cost of Rs 400 million, he added.
He also highlighted the upcoming infrastructure proposals, including dual carriageways from Nishatabad Bridge to Gattwala, a flyover from Jhall Bridge to Saleemi Chowk, construction and restoration of the Truck Stand on Jhang Road and multiple road extensions connecting Jaranwala, Sheikhupura and Samundri roads.
