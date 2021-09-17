Govt focuses to boost pulses production: Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Thursday said that government was taking appropriate steps for promoting pulses production in the country by implementing crop production strategies with its true letter and spirit.

He said that the proposed buyback mechanism will be profitable for the farmers and will surely entice the farmers to cultivate pulse. He also ensured his complete support for getting self-sufficiency in pulses production.

The minister chaired annual review and planning meeting of Rabi, 2021-22, "Promoting Research for Productivity Enhancement in Pulses".

The representatives from all the seventeen research and extension components jointly working under this project took part in the activity.

The participants presented their respective Kharif activities 2020-21 and gave a comprehensive plan for Rabi 2021-22 as Dr Muhammad Mansoor briefed overview of the project achievements and future endeavors thereof.

Dr Mansoor told that before the commencement of project, national mung bean production was 133,000 tons, however, during the first year (2019-20) of project due to certified seed distribution of high yielding varieties, farmer's trainings, workshops for dissemination of improved production technology and demonstration plots, mung bean yield jumped to 209,000 tons.

During the current year (2021-22), first estimate shows the mung bean production is likely to cross 253,000 tons mark, whereas national mung bean requirement is around 180,000 tons which means that the country will have surplus production of mung bean for the first time.

Dr Mansoor also explained pulses buyback mechanism with indicative prices. The idea was wholeheartedly accepted and lauded by the participants.

Speaking on the occasion Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security said this will be a sigh of relief for the farmers as they will be getting fair share of their produce which was previously being compromised due to undue interference of the middle man.

He said it will be economical for the consumer as he will be getting pulse commodities on lower rates.

He lauded the efforts of Chairman, PARC and Project Director, PSDP, Pulses for devising such strategy and said that the farmers will cultivate pulses once they are sure of getting the remuneration they deserve.