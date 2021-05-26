UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focusing On Broadening Tax Net: Shaukat Tarin

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:45 PM

Govt focusing on broadening tax net: Shaukat Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the incumbent government was focusing on broadening tax net to further improve and stable the national economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the incumbent government was focusing on broadening tax net to further improve and stable the national economy.

In an interview with a private news channel, the minister said no new taxes would be imposed on poor segment of society in upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 besides providing relief to them.

He said the government was also trying to further enhancing exports, revenue collections, besides taking numerous administrative measures in a bid to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's prudent economic policies impact would be witnessed in the federal budget, he added.

He said the record productivity had been witnessed in the wheat and rice crops this year. The agriculture sector, he said was neglected during the previous regimes of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation in the country.

Replying to a question, he revealed that the government would be giving targeted subsidies to the power sector this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shaukat Tarin Budget Agriculture Muslim Government Wheat Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

No place for traditional airports to operate witho ..

23 minutes ago

Govt to overcome on inflation soon: Usman Dar

5 minutes ago

Taiwan Says China Thwarted Contract With BioNTech ..

5 minutes ago

Five Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder of ..

5 minutes ago

About 2.4Mln Janssen Vaccines Await Distribution i ..

5 minutes ago

Dutch judges in 'emotional' visit to MH17 plane wr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.