Govt focusing on broadening tax net: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the incumbent government was focusing on broadening tax net to further improve and stable the national economy.

In an interview with a private news channel, the minister said no new taxes would be imposed on poor segment of society in upcoming fiscal budget 2021-22 besides providing relief to them.

He said the government was also trying to further enhancing exports, revenue collections, besides taking numerous administrative measures in a bid to achieve sustainable economic growth.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's prudent economic policies impact would be witnessed in the federal budget, he added.

He said the record productivity had been witnessed in the wheat and rice crops this year. The agriculture sector, he said was neglected during the previous regimes of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation in the country.

Replying to a question, he revealed that the government would be giving targeted subsidies to the power sector this year.