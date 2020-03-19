Govt focusing on completion of Allama Iqbal Industrial City: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Ishrat Ali Thursday said the Punjab government is providing all facilities for early completion of the state of the art first prioritized Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Allama Iqbal Industrial City under CPEC.

He expressed theses views while chairing a meeting held here in which Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman FIEDMC Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad ,Chief Operating Officer Aamir Saleemi and Mohsin Rashid former Deputy Commissioner Toba Tek Singh were also present," said a press release.

Divisional Commissioner constituted a three members high level committee to address the chronic issue of illegal possession and removal of encroachment from FIEDMC lands.

They also discussed the proposed map of Khurrianwala Interchange and dual carriageway from Chiniot to Sahiwanwala.

It was decided in principle to remove encroachments on this way in order to better utilize the 7000 acres of land dedicated to the three industrial estates built by FIEDMC.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali said the city government would expedite to take back the possession of the lands from the local land grabbers and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said they would provide all necessary help to FIEDMC for early completions of its all projects and anti encroachment move is underway to remove hurdles and other things from the surroundings of FIEDMC.

Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar said a model police station in FIEDMC will further be strengthened for security and protection of the investors, industrialists and workers where a highly trained staff, also fluent in spoken English and Chinese languages, will be deployed.

He said a monitoring system will also be set up in economic zones on the pattern of the safe city which will be linked with a central monitoring system of police.

Furthermore, a service center will also be set up in the model police station which will screen the employees to avoid hiring people with previous criminal records.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq on this occasion said the importance of this interchange is to enable convenience of commute.

It would facilitate entry into and exit from FIEDMC's M-3 industrial city, given the estate's location between M-3 and M-4 motorways.

This link road will further help manage incoming and outgoing traffic on the motorway, almost separating vehicles traveling to the industrial estates.

Such an investment from the government will attract foreign and local financiers, whereby highlighting the importance of government support for the success of large scale national initiatives.

He further said the SEZ is socially compliant already approved by environment protection department along with centralized security system on the pattern of Lahore Safe City like surveillance mechanism.

Mian Kashif said the M3-City will have warehouse and dry ports facilities, other than an Expo Centre, commercial areas, hotels, banks, restaurants, coffee shops, modern hospital equipped with trauma centre, labour colonies and aerodrome/helipad.

He said Pakistan has offered a big incentive package to foreign investors in order to gear up its economy and attract FDI in a large volume "Investment incentives in Pakistan are diverse and highly business friendly.