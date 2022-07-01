Govt focusing on improving energy sector; enhancing exports, foreign investment: Miftah

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Friday said the present government would undertake every required step for improving energy sector, and enhancing exports and foreign investment.

He said this during a meeting with the US delegation headed by State Department's Special Representative for Commercial and business Affairs Dilawar Syed, a Finance Division press release said.

The US delegation comprised Regional Policy Lead for Europe and Central Asia, Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Ms Gaia Self, and Economic Counselor of US Embassy in Pakistan Dan Froats, and other officers.

The secretary finance and other senior officers of the Finance Division also attended the meeting.

Miftah Ismail apprised the delegation about the economic challenges, and the reforms in policies that had been undertaken by the present government to tackle them.

He said the reforms aimed at enhancing the gross domestic product (GDP) growth, attracting the foreign direct investment and augmenting the exports.

The minister said the government was committed to provide more conducive environment for the foreign investment, and was also promoting the foreign companies especially involved in automobile and mobile assimilation for the promotion of exports.

The US delegation showed their interest in investment in various sectors, including wind renewable energy, and textile and agricultural sectors.

It said the DFC was planning to revise the power purchase agreements (PPAs) of its sponsored wind power projects depending upon the support and cooperation of the Government of Pakistan.

