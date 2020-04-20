UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Focusing To Increase Cotton Production: Fakhar Imam

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:59 PM

Govt focusing to increase cotton production: Fakhar Imam

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that the government was focusing to increase cotton crop production by addressing issues of seed germination and pesticide availability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Monday said that the government was focusing to increase cotton crop production by addressing issues of seed germination and pesticide availability.

He was chairing a meeting regarding issues pertaining to wheat procurement available stock position via video link he said that soon minimum support price of cotton seed will be announced.

The minister said due to current situation of coronavirus timely procurement of wheat and availability of other essential food items has become highly important.

He said issues like hoarding and smuggling of wheat from porous borders were the major challenge for many years. Moreover, due to rainy weather and movement issues wheat procurement process was reported to be slow.

It was told in the meeting that set SOP's during procurement drive are being observed and efforts have been made by Punjab and KP Governments to resolve issue of intra provincial wheat procurement with the help of PASSCO and district administration.

The minister acknowledged the efforts of all four provinces and concerned departments and in order to implement strict monitoring policy on wheat procurement he ordered to submit procurement report by all four provinces on daily bases.

The minister was briefed about wheat production estimates and its available stock position from representatives of Punjab, KP, Sindh and Baluchistan. Current wheat stock position.

Additionally, the public sector has so far procured 274,292 tons of wheat from fresh harvest in early April.

The total procurement target of public sector is 8.25 Million tons as set in ECC cabinet meeting in February,2020.

The meeting was also attended by the Federal Secretary NFS&R, provincial ministers for agriculture of Balochistan & KP, Managing Director PASSCO and Secretaries of food departments of Punjab, Sindh, Baluchistan and KP along with representatives of federal and provincial concerned departments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Price February April Cotton All From Government Cabinet Wheat Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

45 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

60 minutes ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

60 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

60 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.