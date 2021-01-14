UrduPoint.com
Govt For More Electricity To Industry Under Wheeling System

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 11:31 PM

Advisor to KP CM on Energy, Himayatullah Khan Thursday said that hydel potential and oil & gas resources are the precious assets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government is going to introduce wheeling model in this regard

Talking to a delegation of World Bank that called on him here, he said that the provincial government is utilizing its hydel potential for provision of subsidize electricity to industrial sector, for this purpose, a wheeling model has been introduced first time in the province and 148MW more electricity would be provided to industrial sector under the same system.

The advisor on energy said that over 7000 acres of land is laying barren in southern districts of the province, adding that Chashma Right Bank Canal Left Project is of high importance for bringing them under cultivation.

On this occasion, the Secretary Agriculture, Israr Khan said that the provincial government has introduced the first-ever food security policy under which hefty funds have been allocated for development of agriculture sector including the provision of best quality seed and vaccination of livestock.

He further said that work on different projects in agriculture sector is in progress with the assistance of World Bank that would prove a milestone for the development of the province.

