UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't Gives Disparity Reduction Allowance @25% To Federal Employees

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 09:01 PM

Gov't gives Disparity Reduction Allowance @25% to federal employees

The Finance Division on Thursday agreed to allow Disparity Reduction Allowance at the rate of 25 percent of the basic pay of BPS-2017 to the federal government employees working in Basic Pay Scale 1-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Finance Division on Thursday agreed to allow Disparity Reduction Allowance at the rate of 25 percent of the basic pay of BPS-2017 to the federal government employees working in Basic Pay Scale 1-19.

"Disparity Reduction Allowance @ 25% of the basic pay of BPS-2017 shall be allowed to those civil employees in BPS (1-19) of the Federal Government (including employees of Federal Secretariat and attached departments) who have never been allowed additional salary equal to or more than 100% of the basic pay (whether frozen or not) or performance allowance w.e.f. 01 March, 2021," said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

In accordance with the agreement reached between the Special Committee constituted by the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Finance Division also agreed that the posts BPS (1-16) or equivalent would be upgraded on the pattern of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa w.

e.f. 01 March, 2021.

The committee comprised Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and representatives of the Federal Government Employees.

According to the statement the finance division also agreed that grant of time-scale would also be considered for adoption on the same pattern in the next budget.

Adhoc Relief would also be considered to be made part of the basic salary w.e.f. July, 2021 while the provinces would be recommended for adoption of above from their own resources.

A summary to the effect is being placed before the Cabinet for requisite approval, the statement added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Rashid Same March July From Government Cabinet Agreement

Recent Stories

Automobile sale rises 44% in January

34 seconds ago

35 vehicles fined, three impounded for violating r ..

35 seconds ago

Bijarani discusses declaration of PAF base Shahbaz ..

37 seconds ago

Man dies in road mishap

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns presidential reference abou ..

4 minutes ago

Special team formed to curb begging

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.