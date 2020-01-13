UrduPoint.com
Govt Gives Rs1200 Subsidy On 40 KG Wheat Bag: Minister For Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:39 PM

Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi said Monday the government provides Rs 1200 subsidy on 40 kg wheat bag in an effort to provide quality wheat flour to the people at cheaper price

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) : Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi said Monday the government provides Rs 1200 subsidy on 40 kg wheat bag in an effort to provide quality wheat flour to the people at cheaper price.

Talking to media, the minister said the government would determine rate and weight of roti and no one would be allowed to charge extra amount and assured to resolve issue of wheat flour rates within current week.

Prime Minister Imran Khan put more emphasizes on provision of low price food items to the people during every meeting with government officials.

The price of 20 kg wheat flour bag is Rs. 800, he said, adding, "We have also increased the daily quota of wheat for Flour Mills from 25000 tons to 40000 tons".

The quota of wheat flour from Punjab has been increased from 19000 tons to 25000 tons daily to overcome the shortage and price issues in the province.

The KP food department also allowed the local millers to produce Fine Flour.

The food department has also established flour points where people can purchase brown flour on a standard price and people may complain to food department in case of any difficulty.

