Govt Has Not Withdrawn Notification On Minimum Rates Of Wages: Finance Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 09:53 PM

Govt has not withdrawn notification on minimum rates of wages: Finance Ministry

The ministry of finance Thursday said that the federal government has not withdrawn any notification on the minimum rates of wages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The ministry of finance Thursday said that the federal government has not withdrawn any notification on the minimum rates of wages.

"Reference news item published in section of electronic media related to withdrawal of minimum wages for labor by the Federal government, the Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

"It is clarified that Federal Government has not withdrawn any notification on the minimum rates of wages. The statement is factually incorrect," it added.

