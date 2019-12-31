UrduPoint.com
Govt Hikes Petrol Prices By Rs 2.61 Per Liter For January

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 11:03 PM

The government on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.61 per liter with effective from January 1st, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The government on Tuesday increased the prices of petrol by Rs2.61 per liter with effective from January 1st, 2020.

According to press release issued by the Finance Ministry, as per the recommendation of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the prices of petrol have been increased from existing Rs113.99 per liter to Rs116.

60 per liter.

Likewise, the prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD) were increased by Rs2.25 per liter, from Rs125.01 to Rs127.26, the Kerosene (SKO) by Rs3.10 per liter from Rs96.35 to Rs99.45 while the per liter prices of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) were increased from Rs82.43 to Rs84.51, showing hike of Rs2.08.

The prices of petroleum products have been revised on the recommendations of OGRA, the statement added.

