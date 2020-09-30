UrduPoint.com
Govt Identifies Certified Wheat Seed To Make Country Wheat Secure: Syed Fakhar Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The government has identified certified wheat seed for first time to make country wheat secure the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, said.

He was chairing a meeting about Wheat Review Committee Meeting (WRC) regarding fixation of minimum support price (MSP) and other related issues on Wednesday, said a press release issued here.

The committee decides all provinces will send proposals for support prices of wheat as soon as possible and later on MSP will be approved by ECC and Cabinet.

The Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) mentioned that this year 5,15000 tonnes seed has been certified and for back up,FSC&RD has tested 200,000 tonnes seed from PASSCO,out of which 60,000 tonnes of seed has 75 % germination matter and has upto3 % inert matter .

He said that 150,000 tonnes seed has been tested from Punjab Food Department for emergency.

The mechanism for procurement of seed has also been devised by FSC&RD and will share the SOPs with provinces as well.

Wheat is the staple crop and pillar of food security in order to meet 80% of the dietary needs with 38% share in calorie intake. It accounts for 8.9 percent of the value added in agriculture and 1.

6 percent of the GDP.

The Federal Government is used to announce its Minimum Support Price as well as to procure wheat through PASSCO and Provincial Food Departments.

It has been used as an incentive to the vulnerable segments and to fulfill commitments with the international community.

The government is thinking on following immediate actions like enhancement of MSP of wheat crop 2020-21,provision of good quality seed, enhancement of quantity of certified seed through certification system, provision of basic agricultural inputs at affordable prices, ensure requisite fungicides, awareness for the cultivation of yellow rust resistant varieties.

The wheat plan is based on the pillars like cost of production, minimum Support Price, release price and procurement/release price, availability of agricultural inputs, productivity enhancement (specially vertical production),introduction of disease and drought tolerant varieties, improvement in sowing methods (in lines instead of broadcasting),Balanced use of fertilizers,International/local wheat prices, import and export parity, food inflation.

The Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Hussain Jahaniya, Secretary Agriculture and Senior officers from agriculture & food departments of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan & KPK attended the meeting.

