Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority says the media outlets will have to pay a fee to seek permission to cover news at these stations.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) The Punjab Mass Transit Authority on Wednesday introduced media coverage fees for Metro Bus and Orange Line train stations in Lahore.

According to the guidelines set by the authority, media outlets will be required to pay a fee for obtaining permission to cover news at these stations.

To streamline the process, the stations have been divided into three categories.

Category A includes eight stations, and media organizations will be charged Rs. 246,000 per station for coverage. Category B consists of 10 stations, and the coverage fee for each station is set at Rs. 185,000. Likewise, Category C, which comprises eight stations, will have a coverage fee of Rs. 124,000.

Moreover, media outlets covering the Metro Bus service will also be subject to a fee of PKR 124,000.