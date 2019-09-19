Govt incentivizes private sector to boost shipping sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government has approved a new tax incentive policy for private companies to boost the shipping sector and generate more employment for seafarer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :The government has approved a new tax incentive policy for private companies to boost the shipping sector and generate more employment for seafarer.

According to the policy, the companies would be exempted from income and sales tax, and custom duty on import of new vessels by 2030, an official in Maritime Ministry told APP on Thursday.

No Federal taxes (direct and indirect) would be levied to the detriment of new companies during the exemption period, he added.

The companies would pay United States Dollar ($) 0.75 per gross register tonnage (GRT) annually for the first five years of the shipping operations while PNSC would continue to pay $ 1.00 per GRT annually on its shipping income.

Such firms would be given berthing priority, with payment of freight charges in Pakistani rupees instead of United States (US) dollar to minimize dependency on foreign Currency, he added.

Hydrocarbon cargoes imported by Government Organizations and State Controlled Enterprises, including MOGAS, high sulphur furnace oil (HSFO), low sulphur furnace oil (LSFO) , high speed diesel (HSD), liquefied petroleum gas( LPG), crude oil and coal would be imported on free on board (FOB) basis through Pakistan national shipping corporation (PNSC) owned vessels, the official said.

He said the new government to government (G2G) bilateral liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports would be negotiated on free on board (FOB) basis and shipments would be made through PNSC owned or its chartered vessels.

PNSC would enter into a Joint Venture (JV) arrangement for up to 5 years with international LNG shipping company when awarded long term contract.

During this period, the national flag carrier would also develop internal expertise and capacity for LNG shipping, the official maintained.

He said, by the end of this period, PNSC would acquire its own vessel towards self-sufficiency in this trade in accordance with international standards and commercial requirements.

The shipping sector had been classified as a strategic industry, and the banks would assist businessman to import ships, he added.

\395