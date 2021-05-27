UrduPoint.com
Govt Incorporated UBG Proposals In Next Budget: Malik

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Thursday that Federal government assured that all the viable growth oriented UBG budget proposals have been incorporated in the upcoming federal budget mainly aimed at accelerating the pace of economic activities in wake of pandemic of coronavirus.

He disclosed this while chairing UBG core committee meeting through video link here which was participated by its patron in chief SM Munir, President Zubair Tufail Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Khalid Tawab, Feroze Gulzar, Dr Nauman Idris Butt, Sh Riaz Ahmad, Daroo Khan Achakzai, Sohail Hussain Malik, Mian Fareed, Abdul Rauf Alam, Hameed Akhtar Chadda, Rehmat Ullah Javed and Ghazanfar Bilour.

Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan's economy was passing through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The most impacted section of our society is the manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers and exporters and business community is in a distress and facing financial losses due to current emergency situation. But the good thing is that the federal finance minister assured me that majority of the UBG 40 proposals will be part of the upcoming federal budget 2021-22," he said.

Malik said that income tax and sales tax refunds were still pending with FBR due to which business community was facing liquidity issues and suggested that FBR should speed up the process of their payment or allow their adjustment against payable taxes.

He said that the government should also focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress at its own.

He underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports and also giving incentives to the expatriate Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and open their businesses here.

