Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) The Federal government has implemented adjustments in fuel prices, increasing petrol prices by Rs9.66 per litre and decreasing high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs3.32 per litre.

As of April 1, 2024, petrol now costs Rs289.41 per litre, up from Rs279.75, while HSD decreased to Rs282.24 from Rs278.92 per litre.

Effective immediately, kerosene oil and light-diesel oil prices have also been reduced by Rs2.27 and Rs0.38 per litre, respectively, now priced at Rs186.

39 and Rs167.80.

Kerosene is primarily used for adulteration and lighting in remote areas, while light diesel oil is utilized by flour mills and a few power plants.

This decision follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier announcement on March 15, which increased diesel prices by Rs1.77 per litre while keeping petrol prices unchanged.

The changes are in response to international market fluctuations and are in line with the government's strategy to reflect global price movements domestically.