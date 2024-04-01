Open Menu

Govt Increases Per Litre Petrol Price By Rs9.66

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2024 | 12:17 AM

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

The latest reports say that the per litre price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has gone down by Rs3.32.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2024) The Federal government has implemented adjustments in fuel prices, increasing petrol prices by Rs9.66 per litre and decreasing high-speed diesel (HSD) prices by Rs3.32 per litre.

As of April 1, 2024, petrol now costs Rs289.41 per litre, up from Rs279.75, while HSD decreased to Rs282.24 from Rs278.92 per litre.

Effective immediately, kerosene oil and light-diesel oil prices have also been reduced by Rs2.27 and Rs0.38 per litre, respectively, now priced at Rs186.

39 and Rs167.80.

Kerosene is primarily used for adulteration and lighting in remote areas, while light diesel oil is utilized by flour mills and a few power plants.

This decision follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's earlier announcement on March 15, which increased diesel prices by Rs1.77 per litre while keeping petrol prices unchanged.

The changes are in response to international market fluctuations and are in line with the government's strategy to reflect global price movements domestically.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Oil Price March April Market From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

15 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

1 day ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

1 day ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

1 day ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

1 day ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

1 day ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

1 day ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

1 day ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

1 day ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

1 day ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

1 day ago

More Stories From Business