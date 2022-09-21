Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) The Federal government has increased the petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre.

The government, however, has kept the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre and the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs8.30 per litre.

The new prices came into effect at 12:00midnight (night between Sept 20 and Sept 21).

Following the increase in price, new petrol price will be Rs237.43 per litre while price of High Speed Diesel will remain unchanged and will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre, after which the new price has been fixed at Rs197.28 per litre. The price of kerosene was reduced by Rs8.30 per litre, after which the new price will be Rs202.02 per litre.