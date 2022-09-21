UrduPoint.com

Govt Increases Petrol Price By Rs1.45 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:39 PM

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

The latest reports say that the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre and the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs8.30 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2022) The Federal government has increased the petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre.

The government, however, has kept the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) unchanged.

According to the notification issued by the finance ministry, the price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre and the price of kerosene oil has been cut by Rs8.30 per litre.

The new prices came into effect at 12:00midnight (night between Sept 20 and Sept 21).

Following the increase in price, new petrol price will be Rs237.43 per litre while price of High Speed Diesel will remain unchanged and will be sold at Rs247.43 per litre.

The price of light diesel has been reduced by Rs4.26 per litre, after which the new price has been fixed at Rs197.28 per litre. The price of kerosene was reduced by Rs8.30 per litre, after which the new price will be Rs202.02 per litre.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price Government

Recent Stories

France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

18 minutes ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st September 2022

3 hours ago
 AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

12 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.