Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) The Federal government has announced increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per litre for the first half of September.

The Finance Division has issued a notification under changes have been made in the prices.

Now, the petrol will be available for Rs235.98 per litre.

99 has been increased in the price of high-speed diesel and the new price will be now Rs247.43 per litre. The price of light diesel oil will be Rs201.54 after an increase of Rs 9.79 per litre.

The new price of kerosene oil, under the latest changes, has been fixed at Rs210.32 per litre after an increase of Rs10.92 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from September 1, said the notification.