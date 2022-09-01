UrduPoint.com

Govt Increases Petrol Price By Rs2.07 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

The price of per litre high-speed following an increase of Rs2.99 will be now Rs247.43 per litre while the price of light diesel oil will be Rs201.54 with an increase of Rs 9.79 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) The Federal government has announced increasing the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per litre for the first half of September.

The Finance Division has issued a notification under changes have been made in the prices.

Now, the petrol will be available for Rs235.98 per litre.

Meanwhile, Rs2.

99 has been increased in the price of high-speed diesel and the new price will be now Rs247.43 per litre. The price of light diesel oil will be Rs201.54 after an increase of Rs 9.79 per litre.

The new price of kerosene oil, under the latest changes, has been fixed at Rs210.32 per litre after an increase of Rs10.92 per litre.

The new prices will be effective from September 1, said the notification.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price September From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

52 minutes ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

3 hours ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.