Govt increases petrol prices by Rs14.85 per liter

The government on Thursday announced increase of Rs14.85 per liter of petrol with effective from July 1, 2022, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The government on Thursday announced increase of Rs14.85 per liter of petrol with effective from July 1, 2022, Finance Ministry said in a statement issued here.

"In views of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, the government has decided to apply petroleum levy partially and revise the existing prices of petroleum products as agreed with the development partners," the ministry said.

The prices of petrol has been increased from Rs233.89 per liter to Rs.248.74 per liter, the statement added.Likewise, the price of high speed diesel has been increased from Rs263.31 to Rs276.54 an increase of Rs13.23 per liter.

Similarly, the price of Kerosene oil has been increased by Rs18.83 per liter, from Rs211.43 to Rs230.26 whereas the price of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs18.68 per liter, from Rs207.47 to Rs226.15.