Govt increases petrol prices by Rs.2.07 per liter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The government on Wednesday revised the prices of petroleum products, increasing the rates of petrol by Rs.2.07 per liter with effective from September 1st 2022.

According to press statement issued by finance ministry, Petrol would now be sold at Rs.235.98 per liter against its sale at Rs.

233.91.

Likewise, the prices of high speed diesel have been increased by Rs.2.99 per liter, from Rs.244.44 per liter to Rs.247.43.

The price of kerosene oil has been increase from Rs.199.40 per liter to Rs.210.32, an increase of Rs.10.92 whereas the prices of light diesel oil have been enhanced by Rs.9.79 per liter, from Rs.191.75 to Rs.201.54.