Govt Increases Petroleum Prices Due To Increase In International Market: Hammad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Govt increases petroleum prices due to increase in international market: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azher Sunday said that government increased petroleum prices due to the increase in international market.

Addressing a press conference here he said that government was selling petrol at the lowest price in South Asia.

Hammad said "we can not understand that why opposition was criticising the government as we presented tax free budget and there is no new tax".

The minister said that we set the economy in right direction that was derailed by the previous governments.

