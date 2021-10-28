Govt. initiatives help increase IT exports

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that the funds amounting to Rs 6 billion approved by the federal cabinet for Pakistan Software Export Board would play an important role in enhancing the IT related exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque has said that the funds amounting to Rs 6 billion approved by the Federal cabinet for Pakistan Software Export board would play an important role in enhancing the IT related exports.

In a statement, he thanked Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin, and the Economic Coordination Committee, and the federal cabinet for approval of the amount on the demand of his ministry.

He said out of the total funds, Rs 4 billion would be utilized to award cash prizes to the IT companies for their outstanding performance.

The minister said the record increase in IT exports was an important step towards the 'Digital Pakistan Vision.'He said the IT sector was not only providing employment opportunities to people but also the resource to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country.