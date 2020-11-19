UrduPoint.com
Govt Initiatives Promote Export Growth: Hafeez Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Wednesday that the exports from the country were rising due to the export-oriented initiatives introduced by the government.

In a tweet, the advisor said, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had ensured market driven exchange rate, competitive energy prices and resolution of liquidity issues to support export industry.

As a result, he added, exports were rising despite COVID-19.

He said that the government's top priority was to promote value added exports and industrialisation in the country.

