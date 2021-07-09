Govt installed 2,333 micro-feeders to address malnutrition challenges

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :In order to address the challenges of malnutrition, the government has installed over 2,333 micro feeders, besides initiated Food Fortification Program for wheat flour, edible oil and salt to ensure intake of sufficient intake of balanced food.

Under Food Fortification Program for wheat, flour, edible oil and salt over 1,006 mills were provided essential facilitation and requirements, which were supplementing the government's efforts to overcome issues related to malnutrition for achieving sustainable development goals, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and research.

Besides, the provinces have been provided with High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) spectrophotometers and rapid test kits for internal quality assurance, he said adding that around 136 edible oil mills are covered for Vitamin A and D fortification.

Almost 1,100 small scale processors are supplied KIO3 and rapid test kits for quality assurance with the help of nutrition development partners, he added.

The government, he said assigned high priority to address the challenge of malnutrition, adding that to oversee progress of improving nutritional outcomes, a high level multi-sectoral nutrition governance structures like Pakistan National Nutrition Coordination Council (PNNCC) and National Nutrition Forum (NNF) was constituted.

Under the guidance of PNNCC, Policy Framework on Early Childhood Development (ECD) has been drafted while SUN Secretariat is being established, adding that ECD mapping exercise and high-level policy dialogue was conducted.

A national level steering committee and technical working group has also been formulated, he said adding that concurrently, National Nutrition Thought Management Program to educate and sensitize the masses on nutritional awareness is also being envisioned for 2021-22.

Other nutrition related initiatives during 2021-22, s project titled "Improving food security and nutrition, minimizing the impacts of COVID-19 on livelihoods of poorest households in South Punjab (Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali districts)" has been approved, he added.