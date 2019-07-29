UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Installs 1600 Net Metering Based Solar Systems With 27.5MW Capacity

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 02:36 PM

Govt installs 1600 net metering based solar systems with 27.5MW capacity

The Power Division has installed more than 1600 net metering based solar systems across the country with a cumulative capacity about 27.5 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity by end June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Power Division has installed more than 1600 net metering based solar systems across the country with a cumulative capacity about 27.5 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity by end June 2019.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued its net metering regulations in September 2015 under which the electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were allowed to purchase surplus electricity produced by the consumers, and net them off against the units consumed from the grid, an official in Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) said.

He said activities for the promotion and deployment of net metering based renewable energy systems have been carried out and facilitation has been provided to the concerned stakeholders in implementation of net metering under NEPRA's regulations besides capacity building of DISCOs was also carried out for smooth implementation of net metering.

The official said that there was now 24 wind power projects with installed capacity of 1233.37MW were operational and generating electricity and connected with the national grid while 6 solar projects of 430MW cumulative capacity were also operational.

Besides eight sugar mills based bagasse co-generation projects of 259.1MW capacity are also contributing to the national grid, the official added.

With respect to the renewable energy projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the CPEC framework includes 7 wind projects of 398MW cumulative capacity and 1000MW solar power projects in Quid-i-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur.

All wind and solar power projects, he said were included in the prioritized list of CPEC, as mutually agreed between the two governments.

Out of them, 5 wind power projects of 299MW capacity and 4 solar power projects of 400MW have been completed while two wind power projects including Western Energy (Pvt) Limited 50MW wind project and Cacho Wind Energy Pvt. Limited were in development stage and added in the list of actively promoted energy projects on the proposal of Chinese side, the official said.

\395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity China Nepra CPEC Bahawalpur June September 2015 2019 From

Recent Stories

Two killed, one injured in wall collapse in Sargo ..

51 seconds ago

Five suspects arrested in Sargodha

53 seconds ago

UK business chief calls for Brexit 'emergency foot ..

54 seconds ago

2.880kg Hashish seized, 28 arrested in Sargodha

57 seconds ago

Join the Infinix festivities and get the exclusive ..

16 minutes ago

PM Imran, Trump to next meet in September

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.