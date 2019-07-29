Govt installs 1600 net metering based solar systems with 27.5MW capacity

The Power Division has installed more than 1600 net metering based solar systems across the country with a cumulative capacity about 27.5 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity by end June 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :The Power Division has installed more than 1600 net metering based solar systems across the country with a cumulative capacity about 27.5 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity by end June 2019.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued its net metering regulations in September 2015 under which the electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) were allowed to purchase surplus electricity produced by the consumers, and net them off against the units consumed from the grid, an official in Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) said.

He said activities for the promotion and deployment of net metering based renewable energy systems have been carried out and facilitation has been provided to the concerned stakeholders in implementation of net metering under NEPRA's regulations besides capacity building of DISCOs was also carried out for smooth implementation of net metering.

The official said that there was now 24 wind power projects with installed capacity of 1233.37MW were operational and generating electricity and connected with the national grid while 6 solar projects of 430MW cumulative capacity were also operational.

Besides eight sugar mills based bagasse co-generation projects of 259.1MW capacity are also contributing to the national grid, the official added.

With respect to the renewable energy projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the CPEC framework includes 7 wind projects of 398MW cumulative capacity and 1000MW solar power projects in Quid-i-Azam Solar Park, Bahawalpur.

All wind and solar power projects, he said were included in the prioritized list of CPEC, as mutually agreed between the two governments.

Out of them, 5 wind power projects of 299MW capacity and 4 solar power projects of 400MW have been completed while two wind power projects including Western Energy (Pvt) Limited 50MW wind project and Cacho Wind Energy Pvt. Limited were in development stage and added in the list of actively promoted energy projects on the proposal of Chinese side, the official said.

