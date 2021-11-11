Govt intervention help drop sugar price in open market

Timely intervention of the federal and provincial governments helped decrease the price of sugar in the open market of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, market sources said on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Timely intervention of the Federal and provincial governments helped decrease the price of sugar in the open market of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, market sources said on Thursday.

The provincial government has supplied good quality sugar to shopkeepers that on concessional rate that is being sold at rate of Rs.90/- per kilogram. The decision of the government is also bearing positive impact on open market and the price of 50 kilogram bag of sugar that had reached to record 7000/- per bag on last Tuesday is now being sold at Rs. 5500 per bag.

The price of one kilogram sugar was shot up to record Rs.150 and above in open market few days. But, the timely intervention made by the government has not dropped it to Rs.110 to Rs.120 per kilogram.

The provincial government, through Food Department has provided 70 tons of sugar to 114 dealers/shopkeepers that sold at concessional rate.

According to reports from various districts including Mardan and Bannu, the intervention of the government has also making trickled down effect on the price of the commodity in these cities, sugar is being sold at the rate of Rs.120 per kilogram.

The general public has appreciated the measures taken by the government for arresting the growing prices of sugar in the market.

Few days back the provincial cabinet took important decision of crackdown on hoarders and profiteers and several godowns was sealed after recovery of hoarded sugar from them. District administration in Peshawar, Mardan and Bannu are keeping strict vigilance on the hoarders and profiteers and monitoring the market to control the growing price of the commodity.

Talking to APP, Abdul Wahab a shopkeeper at Gulbahar appreciated the steps of the government for arresting the prices of sugar and other food items. He said that the steps of the government will bear positive results. He was optimistic that the beginning of crushing season will further stabilize sugar price.

Talimand Khan, an official of a local sugar mills said that they are making all out efforts for starting crushing. However, he said that the issues of the sugar mills of Peshawar valley are totally different and they have to compete with Ghur Ghanis.

He said that as compared to the rate of the support price of Rs.225/- per 40 kilogram of sugarcane, the Ghur Ghanis are offering many fold higher price than sugar mills.