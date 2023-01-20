UrduPoint.com

Govt Introducing Reforms In All Sectors To Cement Economy: Dar

Published January 20, 2023

Govt introducing reforms in all sectors to cement economy: Dar

The Finance Minister has said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2023) Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of BB Energy headed by its Group CEO Mohamed Bassatne in Islamabad on Thursday.

Group CEO BB Energy Mohamed Bassatne expressed gratitude to the Finance Minister and shared BB Energy's business profile.

He apprised the Finance Minister about their current investment in energy sector and expressed interest to develop a strategic business relationship to supply affordable petroleum products and LNG to Pakistan. He also showed interest in expanding their business further in Pakistan.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and shared the economic outlook of the country. He further said that the present Government inherited week economic legacy but is focusing on fixing things in right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic growth and development.

He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country is destined for progress and development.

The Finance Minister appreciated Mohamed Bassatne for showing interest in expanding their business activities and investment in energy sector in Pakistan to boost its energy supply line.

He further assured that Government of Pakistan will provide all kinds of support required by the company in order to expand its business and investment in the country.

The delegation thanked the Finance Minister for extending cooperation and support.

