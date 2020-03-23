Govt is all set to announce income support programe, relief for energy prices

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2020) The Federal government is all set to announce income support programme and relief in energy prices to both domestic users and big businesses.

“The multi-pronged package would be applicable across the country without discrimination to help industries and businesses stand on their feet and support families of those people whose income and livelihood may have been affected by spread of coronavirus,” said a government official.

He stated that the proposals for the packages were in their final stages and would soon be announced by the Prime Minister.

The proposals include a further cut to key interest rate by the State Bank of Pakistan and instructions to tax authorities to adopt a friendly approach to businesses instead of raids and pressures for tax recoveries and diversion of BISP Funds to support families whose livelihood were at risk due to closure of small businesses, restaurants, retail business, daily wagers and factory workers etc owing to the virus.

There was also a proposal from the power division for recovery of electricity and gas bills from small businesses and shops in major urban centres affected by business closures in installments.

“We are trying to provide relief in electricity prices to the industry and large businesses as stimulant to economy,” said a senior official, adding that the true picture and cost of the effort was estimated to be huge though still not finally firmed up given the fact that it was not clear as to how long the coronavirus impact would continue in the shape of slowdown or shutdowns.

Some discounts are also coming in because of lower oil prices in the international markets and some trade offs were being calculated.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishthr held consultative sessions on Sunday to finalise contours of the special relief package being prepared for the people in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

Different options and proposals as part of the proposed package were discussed during the meeting.

A senior official of the power division said that Energy Minister Omar Ayub and Secretary of Power Irfan Ali also shared with the finance ministry their proposed package for inclusion in the PM’s rescue and economic stimulant package. This involved a proposal for a freeze on quarterly tariff adjustments and monthly fuel price adjustments for six months to a year for domestic consumers.

Over 30 million families were benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Programme based on a scorecard involving various parameters and family needs. This criteria would be brought down to include more families whose earning hands may have been affected by the closure of small and medium-size business like restaurants, transports, shops and so on for an interim period.