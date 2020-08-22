Govt issuing long pending Income Tax Refunds

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :In the context of worsened economic situation after the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to issue long-pending Income Tax Refunds to facilitate the business community.

To fulfill all legal requirements for the issuance of refunds, FBR has informed all the taxpayers to immediately approach their respective Regional Tax Offices, according to press statement issued by FBR.

The contact details of all the Regional Tax Offices are available on the official website www.fbr.gov.pk, the statement added.