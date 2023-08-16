Govt jacks up petrol price by Rs17.50 per litre

(@Abdulla99267510)

The interim government has cited a surge in the global oil prices–the highest ever witnessed in the nation's history.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 16th, 2023) The interim administration on Tuesday night raised the cost of petroleum products by as much as Rs20 per liter for the upcoming two weeks, citing a surge in global oil prices—the highest ever witnessed in the nation's history.

According to a statement released late Tuesday by the Finance Division, "Due to the recent increase in international petroleum prices, adjustments are being made to consumer prices in Pakistan."

The cost of petrol was elevated by Rs17.50 per liter, while the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been lifted by Rs20 per liter.

These revised fuel prices would be implemented starting from August 16.

Earlier on August 1, the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led administration had declared a substantial Rs19 per liter hike in both petrol and diesel costs, citing the surge in global oil prices as the reason.

Although the announcement was originally scheduled for July 31, the government refrained from publishing new rates in an attempt to mitigate or reduce the impact of the price hike on a populace already strained by inflation.

Ishaq Dar, who delivered this announcement in his capacity as the finance minister for the last time, as his government was dissolved on August 12, acknowledged that the price hike was unavoidable due to Pakistan's commitment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which involved applying a petroleum development levy (PDL) to the rates.