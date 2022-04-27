UrduPoint.com

Govt Keen To Attract US Investment In Pakistan On Priority: Ismail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail Wednesday said that the present government was keen to attract the U.S. foreign investment in different sectors of Pakistan's economy on priority basis.

Talking to Charge d' Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America Angela P. Aggeler here, the minister said the present government was focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to Angela Aggeler and said that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship.

The Finance Minister further highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the new government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d' Affaires congratulated the Finance Minister on assuming the office and extended full support of the US Government and its people to the Government of Pakistan. She further underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and extended her support to further promote bilateral economic relations.

The Finance Minister thanked Ms. Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d' Affaires and reiterated the desire of the present government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.

