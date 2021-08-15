UrduPoint.com

Govt Keeps Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged

Sun 15th August 2021 | 10:00 PM

Govt keeps petrol, diesel prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to provide relief to the common man, the government has kept prices of petrol and diesel unchanged with effective form August 16 for next fortnight.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the sale of petrol would continue on Rs119.

80 till August 31st. Likewise, prices of High Speed Diesel (HSD) would remain unchanged at Rs116.53 per liter.

However, the prices of kerosene oil have been increased by Rs0.81 per liter, from Rs87.49 to Rs 88.30.

Likewise, the prices of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) have been increased by Rs1.10 per liter from Rs84.67 to Rs85.77.

