Govt Keeps Petrol Price Steady, Raises Diesel By Rs1.77 Per Litre
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 16, 2024 | 12:20 AM
High-speed diesel will now cost Rs285.56 per liter, up from Rs283.79, potentially impacting inflation due to its extensive use in transportation and agriculture.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2024) The Federal government announced on Friday that while the price of petrol will remain unchanged, the cost of high-speed diesel will increase by Rs1.77 per liter for the next two weeks.
The Ministry of Finance revealed the updated prices late at night, effective from March 15. High-speed diesel will now cost Rs285.56 per liter, up from Rs283.
79, potentially impacting inflation due to its extensive use in transportation and agriculture.
Meanwhile, petrol remains steady at Rs279.75 per liter, with the government yet to disclose revised prices for kerosene and light diesel oil.
Earlier, on March 1, the caretaker government approved a Rs4.13 per liter hike in petrol prices, based on a recommendation from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), keeping high-speed diesel prices unchanged.
