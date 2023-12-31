Govt keeps petrol prices unchanged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The government on Sunday decided to keep the prices of petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight, finance ministry said in a statement issued here.

“The government has decided to maintain the current prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel (HSD) during the fortnight starting from 1st January, 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority(OGRA),” it said.

Accordingly, petrol would be available at current rate i.e. Rs 267.34 per liter whereas HSD would be sold at Rs 276.21 per liter.