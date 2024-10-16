Govt keeps petrol prices unchanged at Rs 247.03 per litre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The government on Tuesday kept petrol prices unchanged at Rs 247.03 per liter for the next fortnight, starting from October 16.

However, the price of high speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 5 per liter, from Rs 246.

29 to Rs 251.29, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

“The Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) has worked out prices of petroleum products based on price variations in the international market,” it added.