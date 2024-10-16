Open Menu

Govt Keeps Petrol Prices Unchanged At Rs 247.03 Per Litre

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Govt keeps petrol prices unchanged at Rs 247.03 per litre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The government on Tuesday kept petrol prices unchanged at Rs 247.03 per liter for the next fortnight, starting from October 16.

However, the price of high speed diesel (HSD) has been increased by Rs 5 per liter, from Rs 246.

29 to Rs 251.29, according to press release issued by finance ministry.

“The Oil and Gas Regularity Authority (OGRA) has worked out prices of petroleum products based on price variations in the international market,” it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Petrol Oil Price October Gas Market From Government

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

2 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

2 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

2 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

2 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

2 hours ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

2 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

2 hours ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

2 hours ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

2 hours ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

2 hours ago
 PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism ..

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business