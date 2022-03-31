UrduPoint.com

Govt Keeps POL Prices Unchanged

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

Bearing the additional burden of Rs33 billion, the government on Thursday decided to keep the prices of various petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Bearing the additional burden of Rs33 billion, the government on Thursday decided to keep the prices of various petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight.

"As per decision of the prime minister in the fortnightly review on 28th February, the petroleum product prices will remain unchanged," finance ministry said in a statement.

Subsequently, the government will bear the additional burden of Rs 33 billion for the fortnight (1 to 5 April, 2022) to keep the prices at the existing level, the statement added.

Consequently, petrol would be sold at Rs149.86 per liter, high speed diesel at Rs144.15 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs125.56 per liter and light diesel oil at Rs118.31 per liter.

