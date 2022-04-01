Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) The government has decided to keep the prices of the petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight.

In a statement, Finance ministry said the government will bear the additional burden of 33 billion rupees for the fortnight to keep the prices at the existing level.