UrduPoint.com

Govt Keeps POL Prices Unchanged

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2022 | 10:36 AM

Govt keeps POL prices unchanged

Finance ministry says the government will bear the additional burden of 33 billion rupees for the fortnight to keep the prices at the existing level

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2022) The government has decided to keep the prices of the petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight.

In a statement, Finance ministry said the government will bear the additional burden of 33 billion rupees for the fortnight to keep the prices at the existing level.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st April 2022

1 hour ago
 Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

Bangladesh hit back after South Africa start well

10 hours ago
 Provision of health facilities to masses govt's to ..

Provision of health facilities to masses govt's top priority: AJK PM

10 hours ago
 French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countri ..

French Air Force Starts Patrol Over Baltic Countries - Estonian Defense Forces

10 hours ago
 Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Pe ..

Biden Authorizes Record Release of 1Mln Barrels Per Day From US Strategic Reserv ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.