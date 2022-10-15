UrduPoint.com

Govt Keeps POL Prices Unchanged For Next Fortnight

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2022 | 11:38 PM

Govt keeps POL prices unchanged for next fortnight

The government has kept prices of various petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight, till October 31st

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The government has kept prices of various petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight, till October 31st.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

In a video message from Washington, the minister said the finance ministry had received a summary from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), proposing a little reduction in petrol prices and increase in the prices of diesel, kerosene oil and light diesel oil.

"I discussed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and after his suggestion it was decided that no change would be made in the prices of all four petroleum products," he said, adding the same prices would continue till October 31st.

Accordingly, the petrol would be available at Rs224.80 per liter, diesel at Rs235.30 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs191.83 per lite and light diesel oil at Rs186.50.

