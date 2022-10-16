UrduPoint.com

Govt Keeps POL Prices Unchanged For Next Fortnight

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Govt keeps POL prices unchanged for next fortnight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The government has kept prices of various petroleum products unchanged for next fortnight, till October 31st.

This was announced by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday.

In a video message from Washington, the minister said the finance ministry had received a summary from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), proposing a little reduction in petrol prices and increase in the prices of diesel, kerosene oil and light diesel oil.

"I discussed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and after his suggestion it was decided that no change would be made in the prices of all four petroleum products," he said, adding the same prices would continue till October 31st.

Accordingly, the petrol would be available at Rs224.80 per liter, diesel at Rs235.30 per liter, kerosene oil at Rs191.83 per lite and light diesel oil at Rs186.50.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Prime Minister Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Washington Ishaq Dar Oil Same October All From Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

1 hour ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

1 hour ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

1 hour ago
 Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open fin ..

Rublev beats Thiem to face Korda in Gijon Open final

1 hour ago
 Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive r ..

Aussie Arnold scores on Toulouse return in Brive rout

1 hour ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.