Govt Keeps Prices Of Petroleum Products Unchanged

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 10:22 PM

The government, in line with the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the last fortnightly review, has decided to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The government, in line with the decision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the last fortnightly review, has decided to keep prices of petroleum products unchanged for the next 15 days.

The Finance Ministry, in a press release, said despite abnormal increase in the petroleum products' price in the international market, the government had decided to bear the additional burden.

To keep the prices at the existing level, the government would bear the additional burden of Rs 30 billion for the fortnight from March 16-31, it added.

The prices of petrol and high-speed diesel would remain unchanged at Rs 149.86 and Rs 144.15 respectively for the rest of the current month, the ministry said.

