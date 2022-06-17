UrduPoint.com

Govt Launches Rs 7 Billion Fund To Support Innovation: Ahsan Iqbal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Govt launches Rs 7 billion fund to support innovation: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government had launched a Rs 7 billion fund to support innovation in various sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said the government had launched a Rs 7 billion fund to support innovation in various sectors.

"Researchers and scientists are our national assets and innovation is the key to future economic success," he said during a meeting with a delegation of Centre of Excellence Molecular Biology (CEMB), Punjab University, according to a press release.

The minister said the development budget for Higher Education Commission (HEC) had been increased by 68% in the new budget to promote the higher education sector, which was neglected by the previous government.

CEMB Director Dr Kausar Malik apprised the minister of the research and new BT cotton seed development by the center, which was virus resistant and high yielding variety, and could add Rs 173 billion value to Pakistan's agriculture.

He said the CEMB had submitted a proposal for establishment of cGMP compliance pilot scale production facilities to promote commercialization of laboratory research.

"The project is aimed at improving the human skill base of the populations through training in cGMP compliance pilot scale production, investment in education; increasing higher education coverage; increasing investment in R&D; and building research and education networks with other universities," he added.

The minister directed to submit PC-1 of the project, observing future battles would not be fought in battlefields, rather in classrooms and laboratories. "So whosoever will have better classrooms and productive laboratories will win in the future. This is the future frontier of the knowledge economy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal Education Punjab Budget Agriculture HEC Cotton Government Billion

Recent Stories

KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive p ..

KCCI,CCP join hands to prevent anti- Competitive practices

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochi ..

Delegation of PWA calls on Chief Secretary Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Simple brisk walk may be enough to fight off depre ..

Simple brisk walk may be enough to fight off depression

2 minutes ago
 "Long Covid" risk less during Omicron compared to ..

"Long Covid" risk less during Omicron compared to Delta: Study

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum grieves over demise of senior journalist ..

Marriyum grieves over demise of senior journalist Ali Hamza

30 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique discusses promoting aviation ..

Khawaja Saad Rafique discusses promoting aviation sector cooperation with Saudi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.