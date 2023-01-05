UrduPoint.com

Govt Launching Internship Program To Support 30,000 Unemployed Graduates: Ahsan Iqbal

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Govt launching internship program to support 30,000 unemployed graduates: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Professor Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said the government is launching the "Talented Youth Internship Program" for 30,000 unemployed graduate youth.

Presiding over a meeting of private sector representatives to provide internship to youth, the minister said the duration of internship will be 6 months and a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 will be given to the youth.

He said future of the country depends on purposeful education and skill acquisition of youth as two-thirds of Pakistan's population is below 30 years.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that the main task of the Ministry of Planning is to plan the future of the youth adding that the development of Pakistan depends on the active role of the youth and the private sector.

Under this program, he said some 30,000 youth would get an opportunity to work in the industry.

The minister also stressed the need to forget all the differences and work together to get the country out of the economic crisis.

The economy of a country with a population of 220 million does not sink in 8 months, he said adding that when there is a fire in the house, the first thing to do is to extinguish the fire.

He said that every Pakistani should play role in bringing the country out of economic crisis. "Every Pakistani would have to become champion of Turnaround Pakistan Campaign."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Ahsan Iqbal Education All Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its found ..

PPP celebrates 95th birth anniversary of its founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

1 hour ago
 ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solution ..

ADNOC allocates $15 billion to low-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonis ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank increases its ownership in ADIB Egypt to more than 52%

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her s ..

Shah Rukh Khan extends wishes for Deepika on her special day

1 hour ago
 AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

2 hours ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.