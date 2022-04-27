Govt likely to bring back Asim Ahmed as FBR chairman today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may appoint new chairman of the Federal board of Revenue today.

The souces say two candidates Asif Ahmed and Tariq Pasha for the top position from the Inland Revenue Services.

"Asim Ahmed is likely to replace Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed," said the sources seeking anonymity.

Both candidates were former chairman of the FBR.

Dr Ashfaq recently accompanied Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to the US for crucial talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr Ashfaq was elevated to the post in August last year by the previous government and replaced Asim Ahmad. It is likely that the government will immediately change the Chairman after the return of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail from the US.