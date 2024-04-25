Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the work has been done to increase electricity price by Rs2.94 per unit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) The government is likely to impose another hike in electricity prices, potentially burdening the public already grappling with inflation, according to sources familiar with the matter on Thursday.

It is expected that electricity prices may see an additional increase of Rs2.94 per unit, imposing a hefty burden of over Rs20 billion on consumers each month.

The sources revealed that the reasons behind the approved price hikes have also been disclosed. They indicated that 22 low-cost gas-powered plants were shut down in March, along with the closure of 13 natural gas-powered plants last month. As of March, only 9 plants were operational, running on RNLG.

The sources also said that electricity was also generated from furnace oil last month. In March, a total of 7.75 billion units of electricity were produced at a cost of Rs72.76 billion.