Govt making all out efforts to strengthen economy: Governor Punjab

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that the government was making all-out efforts to strengthen economy despite multiple challenges on the economic front.

He stated this while talking to business community at Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif's residence, Sialkot Cantt. Business community, local leadership and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party workers were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab said, "The journey of improvement and development will continue and with the help of Allah Almighty, we will overcome all the challenges being faced by the country." Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said that when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came into power in 2013, the country was facing a lot of challenges at that time. He said that the biggest challenge was 18 to 20 hours of load-shedding which paralyzed the country system. He said that the experts of the world were saying that this problem could not be solved in a few years. But, under the leadership of then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, then Federal Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif not only brought the country out of the electricity crisis, but also increased its capacity.

The Governor said that LNG terminal was installed in the shortest possible time during the PML-N government, which brought relief to the industry.

He said the PMLN government brought CPEC and foreign direct investment in Pakistan, adding, "We increased the GDP growth rate of Pakistan to 5.8. Our tax revenue increased from 1800 billion to 4000 billion." He said that special attention was given to education and health sector during the PML-N government.

The Governor said that federal government budgeted 120 billion rupees for education before 2018 and only 60 billion rupees were released during the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime.

He said the PML-N gave priority to the state instead of politics and took over the government in worse situation, adding, "At this time we should think for the country beyond politics." The Governor Punjab said the government returned record external loans in the first week of December, adding that there was no chance of country's default.

He said that a major issue in the country was lack of forex and Sialkot had been playing instrumental role to address this issue. He said, "We all have a responsibility to encourage the export industry." He said the PML-N government controlled difficult situation in 2013 and also had the ability to handle the prevailing situation in the country.

He assured the business community that the doors of Governor's House were open all the time to solve the problems of Sialkot businessmen.

The Governor hailed the unique export culture of Sialkot and its socio-economic and human development by local exporters on self help basis. He said that the Sialkot exporters had written a golden history after establishing mega projects of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) and own private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

He said that Sialkot was export oriented city of Pakistan and the factories were working according to the world standard. Sialkot had produced "Al Rihla" football for Adidas that were being used in FIFA Football World Cup 2022 in Qatar, as it was a great honour and proud for Sialkot and the country.

Later, the Governor Punjab condoled the sad demise of the brother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt. He visited MPA Muhammad Mansha-Ullah Butt House and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman participated in the first convocation of University of Sialkot (USKT) and distributed degrees among the graduating students.

While addressing the students, the Governor Punjab said that education was very important for the development of a nation and along with it, training and character building were also very important. He said that a Character Building Consortium had been formed for character building of the youth.

He said that research was very important for development and universities were the center of research. He urged the young graduates to make the habit of research a part of their life.

Faisal Manzoor (Chairman BOG, USKT), Rehan Younas (Executive Director, USKT), Prof. Dr. Saeed-ul-Hasan Chishti (Vice Chancellor, USKT), Deans, Directors, Faculty members, Students and Parents attended the ceremony.