Govt making efforts to facilitate tourists: Feroze Jamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Provincial Minister for Tourism, Culture, Archaeology and Information & Public Relations Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Director General (DG) GDA Wasif Saeed briefed the minister about the performance of the authority and its functions.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that the tourism department was making all-out efforts to provide the best facilities to the tourists. He said that the department should provide various opportunities to the public so that tourists could enjoy the facilities of the northern region.

He said that good governance should be followed and proper sanitation campaigns should be made a priority for a clean and green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He directed the elimination of the culture of nepotism and favouritism to promote merit and transparency in the affairs of the department.

Barrister Feroze Jamal said that the problem of parking at Nathiagali should be solved with proper planning. A children's park will also be built at Nathiagali to further promote tourism.