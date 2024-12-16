Open Menu

Govt Measures Help Remittances Increase By 34pc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Due to government measures and the efforts of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the country's remittances are showing an improvement this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Due to government measures and the efforts of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the country's remittances are showing an improvement this year.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sources told APP that overseas Pakistanis sent more money to Pakistan during the current fiscal year than the last year, with the cash sent home by overseas Pakistanis increasing by 34 percent to $14.

8 billion.

Sources say that this increase in remittances has come after a crackdown on unofficial buying and selling of dollars. Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in his recent statement expressed expectations that remittances will increase from $30 billion last year to a record high of $35 billion this year.

